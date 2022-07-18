Letters to the Editor: If Europe is burning now, what will climate change in 2032 look like?

To the editor: People naturally dodge dark thoughts. But your coverage of Europe facing record-breaking heat and wildfires should scare the heck out of us all.

France. Croatia. Hungary. Thousands of firefighters. Evacuations. It’s only mid-July 2022. The global warming trend is oppressively upward. What are we to expect in September, in 2023 or five years from now?

Just focus on Bordeaux. We know that area of France for fine wines and cheeses. Now Bordeaux means tens of thousands of blazing acres.

We must wake up. Vote. Support candidates who will act to slow the ominous climate catastrophe that makes protracted political discussion look like childish prattle.

Roy Buzz McCord, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Kudos to The Times for its coverage of the impacts of our warming planet.

You note that Europe is baking, with wildfires incinerating regions of Portugal, Spain, France, Croatia and Hungary. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is sweltering under temperatures of 100 degrees.

Our younger son and his family relocated from San Francisco to alpine France about six months ago. Mt. Blanc can be seen from his yard. Yet even there, he says, the temperatures are very hot, which cannot be good for our infant grandson.

Racers in the Tour de France had to contend with temperatures above 100 degrees. In fact, a climate protest erupted in this year’s race.

At the same time, the Washburn fire threatens our famed and beloved Mariposa Grove of giant sequoia in Yosemite. When will governments dramatically cut carbon emissions?

Tom Osborne, Laguna Beach