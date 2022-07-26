Letters to the Editor: Boyle Heights is taking over the 6th Street bridge, and it’s beautiful

To the editor: The 6th Street bridge was closed for several consecutive nights supposedly because of “bad actors.” On Sunday around 9:45 p.m., I rode my bike across the bridge and saw 20-plus police officers monitoring the exits of the bridge.

Otherwise, I was touched by what I saw: a car-free reality that I hope can be possible over the long term, something that truly prioritizes connecting the communities this bridge serves.

The media have cast the bad actors as coming from the Boyle Heights side of the bridge. What I saw was different— the toddlers playing in the street, children riding scooters, family and friends just enjoying the last of the weekend. It was the true innocence of Boyle Heights.

Angela Funk, Los Angeles

To the editor: Here is my suggestion for stopping the racing on the 6th Street bridge.

Police close off both ends. With pincer-like precision, officers work toward the middle and any vehicle on the bridge is subject to being impounded, and individuals involved in burnouts and street takeovers will be subject to arrest.

The loss of cars resulting from impounding will curtail most of the dangerous and damaging antisocial activities.

Juan Matute, Claremont