Letters to the Editor: MAGA followers will also suffer in Blake Masters’ far-right dystopia

To the editor: Thanks to columnist Jean Guerrero for exploring exactly what is behind the movement against democracy in our country. (“Senate candidate Blake Masters doesn’t just want to ‘build the wall.’ He’s building a dystopia,” Opinion, July 25)

Her answer exposing the sinister, elitist motivations of this movement reads almost like a liberal’s conspiracy theory, except the dots are connected with actual names, facts and quotes uttered by the individuals involved, including Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters.

God only knows what drives these bad actors, but there’s no doubt that money, greed and entitlement play a big part. They are definitely not concerned for the common good. Guerrero’s stunning column should send chills down the spine of anyone who wants this to remain a democratic country.

One thing is certain: A horrific dystopia awaits us all, including unsuspecting MAGA believers, if we don’t wake up and act together to resist this Orwellian nightmare.

John Wynne, Garden Grove

To the editor: Guerrero’s excellent column should be a real wake-up-call for every American.

It has become more and more obvious in recent years that the Republican Party, and the wealthy individuals who control it, have abandoned and now openly oppose democracy in their quest for power. Thanks to Guerrero for providing names, numbers and references to fill in the picture that has been developing.

I hope that many people notice and take to heart Guerrero’s final sentence: “Those of us who love this country must join forces to stop them.”

John La Grange, Solana Beach

To the editor: On the morning of July 25, I first read Guerrero’s column about far right wingers advocating what can only be called “one world government” (which is something I thought the far right had been decrying for years).

Next, I read Nicholas Goldberg’s column about conspiracy theories, which left me wondering if anything in Guerrero’s piece was really true.

At this point, I am just a ball of confusion.

June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey