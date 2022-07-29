Letters to the Editor: Why we can’t afford not to indict Donald Trump

To the editor: On July 26, some letter writers expressed their opinion that former President Trump should not be charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

If the former president is not charged for his part in one of the darkest days in American history, then he is indeed above the law and will set an example for future presidents.

The House Jan. 6 committee has put forward overwhelming evidence that Trump encouraged the rioters, gave them direction and even later praised them, indicating that if elected again, he would consider pardoning those who were charged.

Even after hearing many Republicans who were part of the former president’s staff confirm Trump’s role in the insurrection, most Republican voters still support Trump and believe the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him even though there has been no evidence to that effect.

If Trump does not face prosecution and wins the presidency again, we face the possibility of losing our democracy.

Advertisement

Edward A. Sussman, Fountain Valley

