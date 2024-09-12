Letters to the Editor: Let judges hit ‘record’ when no court reporters are available

To the editor: I applaud the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s decision to allow electronic recording of certain hearings. This addresses an unconstitutional failure in California’s justice system that has long denied many their right to appeal.

For years, a shortage of court reporters has left hearings unrecorded, effectively barring appeals for those who can’t afford private reporters. In the past 18 months, 525,000 people in L.A. had no record of their court proceedings. This has drastic consequences for domestic violence survivors seeking to challenge dangerous custody decisions or denied restraining orders.

L.A. still prioritizes court reporters, but when they are not available, the choice between an electronic record or no record at all is clear. Allowing judges to press “record” when reporters are unavailable is a victory for justice and accessibility.

Our courts must prioritize constitutional rights and ensure everyone has a fair chance at justice, regardless of their ability to pay.

Erin Smith, Burlingame, Calif.

The writer is co-founder and former chief executive of the Family Violence Appellate Project.

To the editor: In 1973, I directed a study for the state’s Judicial Council in 30 municipal courts of California using tape recorders. The study demonstrated their effectiveness.

In 1975, when I was administrative director of courts in Kentucky, we replaced all court reporters with tape recorders and a few years later went to videotaping of all trials. The video system is more accurate, cheaper and more expeditious than traditional court reporting systems.

It is well beyond time for California to catch up with this innovation.

William Davis, Carson City, Nev.