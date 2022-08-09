Letters to the Editor: Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John

To the editor: I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Olivia Newton-John at 73 years of age. Thank you for the music, and thank you for the joy and happiness you brought to millions in this world. Rest in peace, Olivia.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

..

To the editor: The entertainment world recently lost Paul Sorvino, a “Goodfellas” mafia don. Not long before, we mourned the passing of Hollywood icon James Caan.

Then came the loss of the angelic voice from “down under,” who stormed the music world nearly 50 years ago like a sweet-sounding thunder.

She took us to magical places like “Xanadu.” As Sandy, she and Danny were a movie couple, unforgettable and true.

Rest in peace, queen of “Grease,” Olivia Newton-John.

Vin Morabito, Scranton, Pa.

