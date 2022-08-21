Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: China is trying to intimidate Taiwan. Democracies need to stand up

Nancy Pelosi walks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her visit to Taipei
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center left, walks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei before a meeting on Aug. 3.
(Associated Press)
To the editor: I believe that the latest clash between superpowers is about democracy and culture. (“Taiwan is a place in the world, and I feel very strongly about that,” column, Aug. 16)

We all have seen China’s aggressive response both to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s important visit to Taiwan and the more recent five-member U.S. congressional delegation. These visits are two of the many international delegations Taiwan has welcomed in the past decades.

So, why is China using these as a pretext to conduct live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait?

The visits not only bolster bilateral ties between the U.S. and Taiwan, but also send a strong message that democracies sharing the same values of freedom and respect for human rights and the rule of law stand together in the face of threats and intimidation. A threat to Taiwan is a threat to democracy.

The government of Taiwan calls on the international community not to despair in the face of China’s attempt to intimidate our 23 million freedom-loving people. We must stand in solidarity to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

Louis M. Huang, Los Angeles

The writer is director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles.

