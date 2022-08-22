Letters to the Editor: Latinos love Hollywood. It’s time for Hollywood to love us back with better roles

To the editor: I am proud of Chris Abrego, an executive at reality TV powerhouse Banijay. He persistently followed his dream of working in the television industry and made his way without much of a blueprint to follow. His parents also need to be applauded for their good example and encouraging Chris throughout his difficult journey.

Now I would like to address the entertainment industry: Why are Latinos not better represented? It’s 2022!

Oh, we do get roles here and there. We’re often cast as housekeepers, babysitters, gardeners, valets or gang members. Hollywood has been portraying us this way for decades. Is this because of a lack of creativity or motivation, or just laziness on the part of writers and executives?

If you haven’t noticed, we are not only service workers. We are also doctors, lawyers, business owners, government workers, writers, artists and many other things. Very few shows give us a chance to be “everyday people.”

Latinos do our part to financially support the entertainment industry. We are a large part of the population. So, we need and deserve depiction as everyday people, just like everyone else. It’s time for Hollywood to make opportunities available to us, even if it takes active recruitment.

Latinos support and love the entertainment industry. It’s time for the industry to love us back.

Maria Gibbs, Placentia