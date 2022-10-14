Letters to the Editor: There is no ‘humane’ way to raise animals for meat

To the editor: The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could decide the fate of California’s animal welfare law for eggs and meat sold in the state. In reality, there is no animal, bred for people to eat, that is raised in a “humane” fashion.

Breeding pigs, chickens cooped in impossibly small enclosures, cows that are inhumanely slaughtered — the end result is animal torture.

There’s a simple (healthy, ecologically-sound, humane) way to address these inhumane activities: Stop eating meat.

Alison M Grimes, Yorba Linda

To the editor: How is California’s “pig law,” which forces hog farmers across the nation to change how they raise pigs, any different from the state’s gas mileage rules or the eventual banning of internal combustion engines in new cars sold in California?

Trent D. Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge