Letters to the Editor: We are a nation of political violence. Thanks, GOP leaders

To the editor: The Republican leadership allowed lies about the 2020 election being stolen to spread. To this day, many members of the Republican Party do not recognize Joe Biden as president. (“The horrifying attack on Paul Pelosi is an attack on democracy,” editorial, Oct. 29)

Election deniers are on the ballot in many states and, if elected, will not say whether they will accept future election results.

After years of tacitly acceding to former President Trump’s lies while he was in office, and after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the Republican leadership speaks out now about the violence visited upon Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). A little late, don’t you think?

Our nation is divided and more prone to political violence. It will not heal quickly as long as Republicans demonstrate that a peaceful transition of power is no longer the norm.

Jared Sloan, Los Angeles

To the editor: For a lot of voters, crime is an important issue in the upcoming midterm election. They should vote for the party of law and order: the Democrats.

Trump told protesters outside the White House on Jan. 6, some of whom he allegedly knew were armed, to go to the U.S. Capitol. The homicide in Charlottesville, Va., the “pizzagate” incident, and now the attack on the speaker’s husband show that the GOP has become the party of crime.

Scott McKenzie, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: In light of the outrage over the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband, it is encouraging to learn that statistics indicate a ray of hope on the horizon: If all of our leaders from both parties condemn violence, the support for such action diminishes.

A recent poll found that the percentage of Americans who think that the use of force to restore Trump to the presidency is necessary has diminished significantly.

It is a reciprocal responsibility, however. We need to encourage fellow voters to reject those leaders who foment hatred and violence through their speech or deeds.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: The attack on Paul Pelosi allegedly by a reactionary right-winger is emblematic of the times we live in. We have become victims of a niche of our free press whose bread and butter is sowing political division and anger.

And now this trend has boiled over into the personalities of national politicians like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who arrogantly and unabashedly express hatred of their opponents. Even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) quipped last year that if he becomes the speaker, he will be tempted to strike Pelosi with his gavel.

A joke, yes, but all of this nonsense is viewed by a group of dangerous reactionaries as a call to action.

Alan Abajian, Alta Loma

To the editor: It’s finally happened. The GOP has given us good reason to vote for the Democrats and democracy.

The coward who attacked Paul Pelosi was allegedly instigated by the hateful rhetoric and conspiracy theories coming from the Republican side of the aisle. It’s time to take back our country and live together in peace.

Phyllis Higgins, Los Angeles