Letters to the Editor: A Section 8 crisis in a world with abundant luxury condos

To the editor: An article in The Times details the maze that renters face, particularly Section 8 renters — in other words, people with not much money, who need their rent federally subsidized.

In the same print edition that this article ran, The Times had multiple advertising inserts for houses and condos for sale for hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. There was another thick glossy insert advertising all the wonderful items available for those who have a lot of money.

Not that there’s anything wrong with any of that.

But Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is right: Our economy works very well for the millionaires and billionaires, and for the majority of Americans, not so much.

Jerry Beigel, Los Angeles

To the editor: As someone who owns a rental property, this statement right here is exactly why we would not accept Section 8 vouchers (before this practice became illegal, obviously): “The paperwork, inspections and delays it can take to rent to Section 8 tenants make some landlords wary.”

That’s all we needed — more government interference in what we could do with our property.

Fortunately, our son and daughter-in-law live in our rental now, so we don’t have to worry about it.

Jon Schmid, La Mirada