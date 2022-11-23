Letters to the Editor: What ‘Ejaculate Responsibly’ should look like for men post-Roe

To the editor: Once again, columnist Robin Abcarian has captured the essence of what is brewing within the male-dominated Republican Party with her column, “It takes only one to tango? The revolutionary clarity of the ‘Ejaculate Responsibly’ movement.”

The drive to end reproductive rights for women has nothing to do with protecting women and everything to do with controlling women. Let’s call it what it is: a concerted effort to roll back women’s rights.

Let’s even the playing field: Make it a crime for men to ejaculate without the express intent to create life, punishable as a felony. I am sick and tired of male politicians legislating women’s bodies and health.

It’s simple: if you are against abortion, don’t have one. Thanks to Abcarian for telling it as it is.

Patricia Kattus, Encinitas

To the editor: I’m a gay man who came out during the 1980s, when an HIV/AIDS diagnosis was a literal death sentence.

Until I met the man who would become my husband and we forged a monogamous partnership in the 1990s, condom use was a matter of survival. To the men who are reluctant now to use condoms as birth control: I am living proof they work.

Gabrielle Blair’s book title, “Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion,” is the perfect rallying cry in this post-Roe, pre-Gilead America for anyone who is intimate with men. It is a big improvement over “no glove, no love.”

John Kluge, North Hollywood