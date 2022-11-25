Letters to the Editor: Why Mayor Eric Garcetti shouldn’t be ambassador to India

To the editor: From the first day it was announced, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination as U.S. ambassador to India has seemed like a lost opportunity. (“His term expiring, Garcetti pushes hard for job as ambassador to India,” Nov. 19)

Surely there must be many highly successful Indian Americans who would be perfectly suited for the job. Many of them might also have valuable language skills that would help facilitate communications. Plus, it would be an excellent way to recognize the tremendous contributions that Indian Americans make to our society.

It is easy to imagine President Biden’s reluctance to have his nomination defeated by the likes of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Nevertheless, as an expert quoted in your article said, the lack of an ambassador sends a bad message to India, and not just because of petty political squabbling in the Senate.

It is time to move on from Garcetti and nominate someone of Indian descent.

Noel Park, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Grassley’s fervor to obstruct Garcetti’s appointment as ambassador to India is stunning.

Grassley’s reasoning is that he disapproves of the mayor’s handling of sexual harassment accusations against a staff member. Really?

This is a senator who not only voted for but also defended a president with a history of gross behavior, including: saying he can “grab” women by their genitals, allegedly having an affair with an adult film actress only months after his wife had given birth, and multiple allegations of sexual assault, including rape.

These were not “handled” well.

Grassley is embarrassing himself by providing more examples of Republican hypocrisy.

Vicki Stern, Thousand Oaks