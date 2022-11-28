Letters to the Editor: She’s the retiring leader L.A. could use a lot more of

To the editor: The story of Sheila Kuehl is a study in class and courage. (“Sheila Kuehl, retiring at 81, is honored at her final Board of Supervisors meeting,” Nov. 22)

I wouldn’t exactly refer to her departure from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — and therefore public life — as bowing out. Perhaps a more appropriate account of a life spent pursuing what is right and just is of someone who stood up for those whose voices were silenced or constantly ignored.

Also, it pains me to see her remarkable career intersect so forcefully with that of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, whose deputies recently searched her home on what appear to be politically motivated corruption allegations. Villanueva is departing with his mouth firing empty rhetoric, while Kuehl is leaving her domain on her own terms and with guns blazing.

Kuehl leaves us a legacy difficult to match by anyone’s standards. Perhaps the members of the Los Angeles City Council should imitate her style, thus giving both the city and county governments some credibility and accountability.

Homer Alba, Glendale