Letters to the Editor: There was nothing accidental about Trump’s dinner with antisemites

To the editor: While seeming to be aghast at the recent dinner former President Trump had with two virulent antisemites, the Associated Press article published in The Times played into his hands. It said, “Former President Trump has again turned a blind eye to bigotry by dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and Kanye West just days into a third campaign for the White House.”

No, Trump knew exactly what he was doing, as he has for the last six years. He has given multiple winks, nods and dog whistles to white supremacists and conspiracy theorists.

There are more similarities to 1937 Germany than differences. Adolf Hitler did not win the majority of votes in any election before coming to power. Excuses were made — on both sides of the pond, as Ken Burns’ recent documentary so painfully reminded us.

Please, call it for what it is.

Douglas Hileman, Valley Glen

To the editor: Trump is the former president of the United States. He is granted Secret Service protection, and he wants us to believe that he or his protectors didn’t know who was coming to his house for dinner.

The lies get deeper and more improbable.

Edwartd Krojansky, Lake Balboa

To the editor: Why, oh, why do you continue to give so many column inches to the great narcissist? Where’s coverage of who Jimmy Carter or George W. Bush or Bill Clinton or Barack Obama had dinner with last night?

Your editorial pages lament what this man did to American politics, yet the paper continues to cover his every sneeze. The media bear much of the blame for Trump.

Get over him and cover the things that really matter.

Diane Brandt, San Marcos