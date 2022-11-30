Letters to the Editor: A response to out-of-state conservatives who insist L.A. is failing

To the editor: What is one letter writer talking about when he advises voters in California to “stop rewarding failure as your state continues its decline”?

My cousin in Idaho Falls and my relatives in Salt Lake City also make these stunning observations. What are they talking about?

My transgender child is supported here.

My same-sex spouse and I can hold hands in public here.

A woman can get a safe and clean abortion here.

Gun control. Climate change. We can have rational discussions here.

In Los Angeles, voters proved to be discerning, ignoring the tsunami of ads from billionaire Rick Caruso to elect the better mayoral candidate.

We removed a profoundly troublesome sheriff.

Homelessness? We are aware of this and all the other persistent problems attached to big cities.

Failure? Decline? I don’t thing so.

DeAnn Morris, Tujunga