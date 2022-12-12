Letters to the Editor: Banning certain rodeo equipment is a half-measure against animal cruelty

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for another article about rodeos and the abhorrent cruelty that people callously enjoy under the guise of “entertainment.”

Some maintain the misguided impression that no animals are killed or harmed at rodeos, but the truth tells a very different story. When the injuries and deaths of these unwitting animals are exposed, exhibitors and fans cry out, “But it’s our tradition,” as if traditionally injuring or killing animals is something that deserves protection.

The article describes “panicked animals” and “crushed skulls, broken legs, gored flanks and snapped spines.” Who knows how many more horribly injured animals there are, especially when the attending veterinarian is prevented from treating injured animals or the rodeos are illicit and unsanctioned?

Sadly, rodeos are a big business, and until the audiences start to realize what an incredibly high price these hapless animals pay, I doubt there will be any significant change.

As with live animal circuses, officials need to ban the rodeo sports that involve chasing, roping, hogtying and manhandling bovines, horses and sheep at the very least, and not just the cruel equipment that is used to terrorize them.

Penelope Burley, Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.

..

To the editor: Banning an American institution like rodeo based on such sketchy evidence as presented in this article would be a “shoot first, ask questions later” approach.

Your article noted that evidence is sketchy or nonexistent. Surely the first step should be to quantify the problem, rather than quoting an instance of “one particularly grisly event.”

While there will always be outliers, it is my experience that the more one interacts with horses and livestock, as is done in rodeo culture, the more one cares about them.

Want to hear praise and even love directed toward these animals? Listen to those who take part in rodeos talk about them. Those who would ban this while clutching at their pearls and not giving up their meat or leather certainly should.

Sam Green, Burbank

..

To the editor: While The Times’ deep dive into 21 years of rodeo injury reports was shocking to read, it came just in time as an L.A. City Council committee met to discuss Councilman Bob Blumenfield’s proposed ordinance that would ban rodeo devices such as spurs, electric prods and flank straps.

As a former rodeo queen contestant who grew up riding horses, I understand how one can become normalized to accepting these barbaric practices. It wasn’t until I was older that I realized the disturbing nature of these events.

Now, I am a veterinarian advocating for the best interests of animals.

Thankfully, the rodeo ordinance passed the first committee, and I anxiously await its fate before the full City Council. Society should no longer accept practices that cause others discomfort for our own entertainment.

Crystal Heath, Berkeley

The writer is a veterinarian and co-founder of the animal advocacy group Our Honor.

..

To the editor: As a kid, I hated the circus as I watched the animals perform tricks for the crowd. After reading your article on “broken animals,” I’m done with rodeos too.

Deborah Legarra, West Covina