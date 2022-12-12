Letters to the Editor: Why Herschel Walker’s loss to Sen. Raphael Warnock wasn’t about character

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes highlights failed Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s “character flaws,” “mangled sentences” and “falsehoods about graduating from college.”

It seems that these flaws and falsehoods are an intrinsic and essential characteristic across the political spectrum today.

Was Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.) a consummate orator during the campaign? I don’t think so. We have our current president, who mangles sentences routinely.

Advertisement

Also, President Biden’s falsehoods are renowned for their hyperbole. His 1988 run for president ended shortly after his fallacious claims, which included accusations of plagiarism in his academic work and campaign speeches.

Let’s be honest: The integrity, effectiveness and accomplishments of political candidates are secondary to the party they represent and the special interest groups that support them. But it’s never about character.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Calmes mentions that the outgoing lieutenant governor of Georgia was quoted as saying that Walker “will probably go down as one of the worst Republican candidates in our party’s history.”

He was wrong. The worst candidate in his party’s history is the most recent ex-president, by a long shot.

Matthew D. Kerster, Gardena