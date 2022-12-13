Letters to the Editor: Two L.A. schools in the Midwest’s Big Ten — this is obviously stupid

To the editor: Thanks to op-ed article writer Dave Zirin for being a sane sports voice at The Times in recognizing that USC’s and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten conference is downright stupid, for so many reasons.

Within 15 seconds of seeing the headline announcing the move, I swore I would never support USC, my alma mater, again. The Trojans and Bruins would not “need” this money if they weren’t overpaying their big-sport coaches. Those who will suffer are the students and alumni in Southern California.

The athletes will endure long travel times to the Midwest — where other Big Ten schools are — while they try to keep up with their classes. The student bodies and alumni will no longer have those weekend away games they can drive to in Northern California and Arizona.

Glad I’m retired, so I can shred my diploma and my lifetime alumni card. I won’t be needing either of them from now on.

Diane Scholfield, Vista