Letters to the Editor: The ‘unforgivable’ closure of the Griffith Park Pony Rides

To the editor: I am sad beyond belief about the closure of the Griffith Park Pony Rides.

The unforgivable and questionable decision by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks not to renew its contract with the pony rides operator, coupled with the ridiculousness of the so-called animal rights activists who protested the rides, has resulted in an impending closure that will hurt the families and children of Los Angeles.

I recently read about equestrian Christmas caroling rides. I guess those “activists” would decry the slavery of the horses that enable these to happen.

Harm has been done to our community with the closure of the Griffith Park Pony Rides.

Cheryl Ortega, Los Feliz

To the editor: Your articles on the closure of the Griffith Park Pony Rides have left me almost in tears.

My sister and I frequently rode the ponies at Beverly Park (long since replaced by the Beverly Center) and at least once at Griffith Park. This led to a lifelong love of animals for our family and to careers involving horses for my sister and my parents. (My late father was the renowned equine artist Fred Stone.)

Pony rides are not inherently abusive. Small children are not riding bucking broncos and roping steers. From what I read, the mistreatment of these ponies was relatively minor and could have been remedied.

Must every protest lead to cancellation? I’m afraid that we are canceling childhood.

Russell Stone, Westchester