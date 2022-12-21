Letters to the Editor: The UCLA-Big Ten drama was really about hurting UC Berkeley’s feelings

To the editor: So little sister has outshined her older sibling. Hence, UCLA has to be punished for its arrogance in leaving the Pacific-12 Conference for the Big Ten Conference.

The truth of the matter is that in recent years, UCLA has outperformed UC Berkeley not just athletically but academically as well. So the University of California Board of Regents had to step in, scold the younger sister and remind her to stay in her place.

Or to be more precise, UCLA has to remain playing second fiddle to Berkeley by paying a “tax.” The truth of the matter is that UCLA is the glamour school of the UC system.

And as for the “Berkeley tax,” it is nothing more than an unreasonable penalty for UCLA daring to be a great institution.

Homer Alba, Glendale

To the editor: Inasmuch as the UC regents have now blessed the move of UCLA from the Pac-12 to the Big Whatever, is it not finally time for the National Collegiate Athletic Assn. to formally acknowledge the vast gulf that exists in college sports competition?

The fiction that football and basketball games are not business enterprises is no longer sustainable.

Louis H. Nevell, Los Angeles