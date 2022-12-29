Letters to the Editor: Angelenos are rooting for Karen Bass. Here’s how the mayor can keep our support

To the editor: As Los Angeles’ new mayor sets out to address the city’s problems, I am heartened by her aggressive start. Mayor Karen Bass appears to be the same impressive and sincere person who I first met years ago when she headed the Community Coalition and I was a City Council aide.

But a multitude of challenges and crises in the nation’s second-largest city are coming her way. Most residents understand the magnitude of the city’s problems and do not realistically expect quick fixes and neat statistical achievements.

However, maintaining the public’s trust is Bass’ No. 1 challenge. She can maintain this trust as long as she stays diligent, compassionate and honest, and makes reasonable progress in reducing homelessness. If Bass hews true to this, then she will deserve our support, and her political future will be bright.

Keep our trust, Mayor Bass, and we will back you and work with you. We want you to succeed. Your success will be our success.

Calvin Naito, Los Angeles

To the editor: I understand The Times Editorial Board endorsed Bass for mayor, but this paper has become a lapdog rather than a watchdog.

The Times being a cheerleader is not helping the mayor. It should be asking hard questions.

It is difficult to see or understand Bass’ ultimate vision. Her optimism is utterly disconnected from the facts on the ground. She seems to believe that everybody can be persuaded and be united.

Moving unhoused people into hotels is not sustainable. Residents are looking for more substantive action.

Chamba Sanchez, Silver Lake

To the editor: I would think columnist George Skelton would at least let Bass be the mayor of Los Angeles for a month or so before saying she could run for governor in the future.

Robert Rose, Brentwood

