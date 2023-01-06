Letters to the Editor: Can Hakeem Jeffries be speaker? Liz Cheney? Ideas for a bipartisan deal

To the editor: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), you can be the speaker after this deadlock in the House. California is the key.

Cut a deal with Republican Reps. Kevin Kiley (Rocklin), John Duarte (Modesto), David Valadao (Hanford), Mike Garcia (Santa Clarita), Young Kim (La Habra), Ken Calvert (Corona) and Michelle Steel (Seal Beach).

Give them whatever they want. Maybe no Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee opposition in 2024. Maybe earmarks for their districts. Maybe this or that investigation. Maybe chairmanships.

California is a top-two state. All were in close races in 2022. The Democrats can promise that none will be primaried. Politically, they will be stronger.

Democrats are united. There is a path to the speakership, and it should be taken.

Boyd Roberts, Laguna Beach

To the editor: Maybe Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) can use her talent and convince some of the 20 Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) to vote for Jeffries for speaker of the House by offering some concessions.

Let the Democrats set another first by having a Democrat elected in a Republican-majority House.

Shirley Conley, Gardena

To the editor: I’ve got an idea. Have all the Democratic members and enough Republicans vote for former Rep. Liz Chaney (R-Wyo.) to become speaker of the House.

This would be a statement against former President Trump and all election deniers.

Osmond Cheung, Valley Village