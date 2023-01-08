Letters to the Editor: Speaker fight shows Republicans don’t care about governing

To the editor: Watching the House Republicans in action last week as they tried to select a speaker brought to mind the bar scene in the first “Star Wars” film. They are making quite clear they don’t give a damn about governing.

I would argue that this nihilism stems directly from the utterances of Stephen K. Bannon, the architect of former President Trump’s nationalist ideology and combative tactics. Merely weeks after Trump’s inauguration in 2017, he called for the “deconstruction of the administrative state.”

Where better to start than by hamstringing Congress? Bannon must be overjoyed, as he slurps some Dom Perignon and fires up a Cohiba.

Advertisement

Noel Johnson, Glendale

..

To the editor: Most Democrats would be justified in relishing the House Republicans marinating in their own juices on national TV — up to a point. We mustn’t lose sight of our most pressing issues that have been on hold.

On the other hand, moving forward with the demonstrated political dysfunction and the obsessive quest for power at any cost is pretty scary too. The GOP has gotten really good at sowing division — maybe a little too good.

How much more time can we afford to give this circus to play itself out?

Dan Mariscal, Montebello

..

To the editor: Many patriotic Americans had hoped that our nation’s Trump-led transformation into a banana republic ended two years ago.

No way. The House’s chaotic kickoff to its 118th session confirms the endurance of Trump’s legacy.

Roberta Helms, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: If House Democratic leaders were guided by the best interest of the country, they would understand we need a cooperating legislature.

If they were strategic as opposed to reactive, they would know they had a perfect opportunity to create a functioning government. The Democratic leadership should have gone to House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield to negotiate providing the votes to make him speaker, with concessions on committee assignments and leadership.

This could have taken power away from the far-right faction of the Republican Party. The Democrats don’t have a majority, so they should have created a model that works for the country without sacrificing everything being demanded by the far right.

The only reason the Democrats did not take this step is because of their participation in the tit-for-tat, narrow partisanship perpetuated by both parties.

Democrats, do your actual job. Help run the country.

Kate Kinkade, Woodland Hills

