Letters to the Editor: Bruce’s Beach and the pitfalls of reparations paid in money or land

To the editor: Erika D. Smith’s column on the sale of Bruce’s Beach back to Los Angeles County shows the pitfalls of reparations based on money and property.

In the past, when authorities wanted to confiscate Black folks’ property, eminent domain was the preferred tactic. More recently, they zone you out of your generational wealth opportunities.

Today, the best reparation for Black people is access to education at all levels. Guarantee every Black person harmed by America’s institutional racism the ability to attend any college or trade school, free of any tuition payments.

Remember, among the first things taken away and outlawed by the slave owners was education. I say give it back by allowing us to attend professional and trade schools for free, and we can build generational wealth.

Larry Broussard, Sacramento

To the editor: I found Smith’s column to be insightful, informative and well-presented. I particularly like where she said, “But there’s logic and reason, and then there’s emotion and expectation.” That, to me, is the crux of the matter.

There’s going to be a tug-of-war between those conflicting positions regardless of what is decided. Regardless of how it’s resolved, there are going to be those unhappy with the outcome.

To me, then, the focus needs to be on those receiving reparations and what will benefit them the most. Which is to say, one shoe isn’t going to fit all. It will be hard to do (too hard for our political system to manage?) with as much individualization as possible.

John Snyder, Newbury Park