Letters to the Editor: Charles White’s sad end should make us reevaluate football

To the editor: Former USC Trojans running back Charles White’s name can likely be added to the growing list of football greats who have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, beginning with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mike Webster’s death in 2002, as depicted in the 2015 film “Concussion.” (“Charles White, USC Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, dies at age 64,” Jan. 11)

This disease has been found in the brains of more than 320 former NFL players. Of those who have donated their brains for study, 110 out of 111 have been diagnosed posthumously with CTE.

Clearly, this problem has been identified. It’s long past time that something serious should be done about it.

Patricia French, Palm Springs

To the editor: I’m a longtime football fan who lived and died with the Trojans in college football and the Rams in the NFL for decades. But I stopped watching around 10 years ago, not wanting to be an observer to the collisions that could lead to dementia and early death, sometimes by suicide.

It happened again, according to White’s ex-wife wife — traumatic brain injury. I’m heartbroken.

When will we realize that football, absent some significant change, must be relegated to the trash heap?

Maury Mills, Ventura