Letters to the Editor: Alec Baldwin was more than just an actor on the ‘Rust’ set

To the editor: Alec Baldwin’s responsibilities for the “Rust” movie production extended far beyond his role as an actor using a prop gun in front of a camera. (“Are charges excessive for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting?” Opinion, Jan. 19)

Baldwin falls clearly in that category of responsible executive producer because, in addition to being the co-author of the script, he was arguably the “spark plug” that powered the movie into production. Goldberg does not acknowledge Baldwin’s level of responsibility over budgetary and staffing decisions on set.

Much has been written about the armorer on set also having responsibility for other props. There has also been reporting on other complaints about budgetary considerations starving other departments on set. There were reports of another previous complaint of unsafe firearm handling before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

Goldberg is wrong to say we should accept this as an accident without a deeper examination of Baldwin’s responsibilities as someone who wasn’t just a humble actor following his director.

Tim Tunks, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: It is not the actor’s responsibility to ensure a firearm on set is “cold.” The actor is not a firearms expert.

The Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee’s Bulletin No. 1, which is the first in a series of safety training memorandums for film sets, stipulates that it is the responsibility of experts, the licensed armorer or licensed property master to ensure firearms are used safely. The actor’s job is to act.

Relying on an actor to determine the safety of a firearm would add even more uncertainty to a tragic situation like this.

Thomas Bliss, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In this day and age, when we can 3D-print high-fidelity replicas of anything and use real-time sound editing, it seems needless and irresponsible that anyone would bring a functioning firearm to a movie set.

John Arcos, Long Beach

..

To the editor: I was taught the first rule of gun safety is never to point a gun at anyone, loaded or not.

Richard Kopelle, Los Angeles