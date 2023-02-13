Letters to the Editor: Biden’s poll numbers are low. Is the media’s shallow politics coverage to blame?

To the editor: Jackie Calmes is right that the president’s accomplishments are not reflected by polling. I would submit that the issue of positive messaging to the American public from the Biden administration is not entirely the fault of the White House, but rather a mainstream media that is in thrall of conflict and ratings.

Let’s face facts: Good news does not sell to Americans anymore. Our national psyche has become geared toward conflict thanks to cable news shows that offer nothing but that. Turn on any station, and you have pundits yelling and shouting.

The administration of the former president was a ratings bonanza, and there was never any need to generate conflict — he did that on his own continuously. But under the more sedate and rational current administration, we’re back to acting like adults, and American consumers are not interested.

People want screaming fools who cause them to say, “Did you see the guy who did that?” Facts and truth are boring by comparison. We are our own worst enemy. Sad, but true.

Scott Hughes, Westlake Village

To the editor: The increase in consumer product prices, from the cost of a dozen eggs to bottled water, is why most voters, and especially seniors, find it difficult to give President Biden high poll ratings.

If Democrats and the president desire to see a significant elevation in his numbers, then he will need to focus on the hemorrhaging consumer pocketbooks.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park