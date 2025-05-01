Letters to the Editor: There’s no way to blame liberals for President Trump’s economic policies

To the editor: I actually felt a little sorry for columnist Jonah Goldberg after reading his article ( “President Trump’s economic philosophy that only a leftist could love,” April 29). In his desperation to separate his conservative Republican Party from President Trump, he actually tried to tie Trump’s economic policies to the Democrats! Yes, Trump, the man who granted a massive tax cut to corporations, whose tariffs are driving up the cost of living — which takes a toll on low- and middle-income families — and whose administration is attacking programs for the poor. Nice try, Goldberg.

Alan Abajian, Alta Loma

..

To the editor: Goldberg has tied himself in knots blaming liberals for Trump’s policies. Even in Democratic administrations, the United States has remained the most extremely capitalistic country on the planet. And make no mistake, the problems that we have today in regard to income disparity and the cost of housing are the result of unbridled free market capitalism. Heaven help us, we need Franklin D. Roosevelt again!

George Ljubenkov, San Pedro

..

To the editor: Congratulations to Goldberg. Amid Trump’s economic missteps, social chaos and plummeting poll numbers, he has somehow found a way to attack the left for his actions. Standing under his Mt. Rushmore of conservative, free market economists, he forgets that avoiding statistical analysis due to “the knowledge problem” has normally led Republicans to favoring those at the top of established, often tiring economies — no statistics needed. On his behalf, however, I would like to remind him just how much modern Democrats have drowned themselves in those same free-market approaches.

Peter Poole, Temecula

..

To the editor: Goldberg blaming “leftists” for Trump’s economic philosophy is a lot like Trump blaming former President Biden for the stock market fall.

Scott Herbertson, Burbank