Letters to the Editor: Kevin McCarthy got Republicans to read the Constitution. Good!

To the editor: I disagree with columnist Nicholas Goldberg. I think it was a good idea from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) to have the Constitution read before the House.

I often wondered whether those MAGA Republicans had ever read the Constitution before, because it appeared that they didn’t understand it.

I’m glad McCarthy found enough Republicans to read it, but I did have concerns whether the Constitution could sustain their interest for 43 minutes. Was there any heckling?

Gilbert H. Skopp, Calabasas

To the editor: Iconic 18th century writer Samuel Johnson wasn’t one to abide showy displays of faux patriotism, such as those so unctuously staged by McCarthy.

No doubt McCarthy and fellow GOP book-banners will strive to shield public school students from Johnson’s astute take: “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

Just what should we expect from people who, as Goldberg noted, refused to accept the 2020 election results? It’s a party more concerned with staging theatrical performances than developing a coherent platform.

Christine Hagel, Orcutt, Calif.

To the editor: Goldberg mentions the resolution the House passed denouncing the “horrors of socialism,” and he paints it as 100% Republican nonsense.

While I agree it is nonsense and Republican-driven, Goldberg left out that the fact that 109 Democrats voted with all the Republicans. I realize this doesn’t support his point, but it seems an omission worth noting.

Todd Anderson, Simi Valley