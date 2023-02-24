Letters to the Editor: How cyclists can protect themselves with cameras, reports and a lawyer

To the editor: I ride more than 3,500 miles a year on my bike in the streets of Long Beach and the surrounding areas. I have been insulted, threatened, assaulted, sideswiped, rear-ended and cut off, resulting in injuries. (“‘The next thing I knew, I was on the ground’: Bay Area bike riders tell of attacks,” Feb. 18)

Calling the authorities and filing an accident report do not help, as far as criminal charges are concerned. Calling city officials with your safety concerns does not help. What does?

First, get video cameras for your bike and cover every angle.

Second, after an incident file a report with the police. This documents the case for a civil lawsuit. Unfortunately, your accident does not concern the authorities.

Third, take the ride to the hospital and document your injuries because you will feel worse the day after. You need evidence for your case.

Fourth, get a lawyer who specializes in cyclist and motorcycle injuries. The lawyer will want to see the accident report and hospital record. Settle for maximum compensation, because that separated shoulder will hinder you for the rest of your life.

Finally, obey the vehicle code and ride safely. Doing this provides your strongest video evidence.

Vini Delgado, Long Beach