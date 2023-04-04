Letters to the Editor: Why abortion, not Trump indictments, could sink Republicans in 2024

To the editor: If former President Trump becomes the GOP nominee in 2024, the decision by party leaders to rally around him could be far costlier than they imagine. (“The GOP made a devil’s bargain with Trump; the bill is coming due,” March 31)

Trump can be targeted as the single individual most responsible for the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. After winning the presidency in 2016, Trump appointed three extremely right-wing, activist Supreme Court justices who were instrumental in the overturning of Roe.

If Trump becomes the GOP nominee, the Democrats should make Trump’s assault on women’s rights the centerpiece of their campaigns. And they should focus those attacks not just on Trump, but on all of his GOP enablers.

While the GOP will try to paint the indicted Trump as a martyr, the Democrats would be wise to not allow Republicans to use the indictment as a distraction. They should keep the focus on how devastating the first Trump presidency was for women’s health, autonomy and rights.

Mathew Singerman, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: The Republican Party line is that Trump’s indictment in Manhattan is a politically motivated prosecution.

Au contraire. In truth, if anything evinces political motivation, it is the incredibly protracted delay in filing charges for Trump’s numerous well-documented offenses in various jurisdictions. Had any of this been committed by someone not nearly so politically prominent, he would have been charged and tried years ago.

I fear that history will record Trump’s late-coming indictments as yet another example of how justice delayed is justice denied.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: As far as I can tell, Trump has said only one insightful thing in his life.

When he stated, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” he was making a hyperbolic claim that has proven to be quite sound. It has also been a glimpse into his decision making.

If he honestly felt there would be no consequences for egregious behavior, there was nothing to stop him. Morality is clearly not a factor.

For Trump’s supporters to admit that he finally crossed the line is to admit that they have been wrong all along. GOP leaders and Fox News have long known that Trump was a disaster, but they made a bargain with the devil. Now they are fearful that turning on him would mean alienating the same mob that gives them power and money.

The fantasy is thus perpetuated. Democracy and rule of law are at stake. Hush money is small potatoes, but it is the first step. The Jan 6. insurrection and attempted election fraud in Georgia will be everything.

Lance Keller, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: Mike Pence said, “The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the U.S. for a campaign finance issue is an outrage.”

In other words, he might have committed a crime, but it wasn’t bad enough for him to be held accountable. Absolutely stunning.

Bruce Harris, Meridian, Idaho