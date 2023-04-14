Letters to the Editor: Using chatbots to write stunts cognitive growth. That isn’t good for society

To the editor: I found Rebecca Ackermann’s reassurances regarding the shortcomings of chatbots to be rather superficial and out of touch with those of us who must deal every day with artificial intelligence in classrooms.

If writing were just a mode of communication, Ackermann’s assurances might have some validity. However, writing and rewriting one’s own work are essential stages in cognitive growth and the development of more sophisticated thinking patterns.

Students who skirt these opportunities are like athletes who tell a friend, “You practice for me, but I’ll play in the game.” They may be able to play in the game, but they will not be able to fulfill their own potential and make contributions to society. They will be bogged down in superficial patterns of thinking and problem solving.

This cannot be good for our culture, economy and democracy.

Dennis M. Clausen, Escondido

To the editor: Like many, I abhor artificial intelligence replacing creative types like artists and writers. However, you can’t and probably shouldn’t stop progress.

While I understand that creativity differs from general labor, what law would or could protect the artist any more than the elevator operator or gas station attendant was protected from progress?

A business is responsible to its shareholders, not to foster artistic creativity. I believe that there will always be a market for true creativity, but because of artificial intelligence that market will be much smaller, and those who survive will be the very best.

Ron Garber, Duarte