Letters to the Editor: Paying $787.5 million sure looks like an apology by Fox News

To the editor: Usually, when a defendant pays money to settle a civil lawsuit, it is not an admission of guilt. The standard release signed by the plaintiff acknowledges that the defendant has not admitted wrongdoing. (“Fox News settled Dominion defamation case for $787 million. Should it have apologized as well?” April 19)

But, when a defendant pays the staggering amount of $787.5 million, it is certainly an admission of guilt. You do not pay a settlement of $787.5 million in order to avoid more attorney fees and costs. You do not pay $787.5 million if you have a defense of the slightest strength. You only pay $787.5 million if you fear that the jury will hit you for more than $1 billion in damages.

If the Fox News defamation case had gone to trial, the jury would not have had the power to order an apology. It could only have ordered payment of an amount for damages.

Fox News’ payment of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems is a much more eloquent apology than a statement of apology read in a monotone by a company lawyer.

Advertisement

Bruce Janger, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: What a wretched ending to this lawsuit! This payout means nothing to the overflowing coffers of the Fox News money machine.

I had hoped Dominion would have held out for a thunderous mea culpa from Fox. I had hoped we’d hear a mea culpa on every Fox News show for at least a month, day after day, night after night, so it would fill the brains and hearts of those who get all their so-called news from that company.

My hope is that one of the plaintiffs in the pending lawsuits against Fox News will hold out for that. Just like Hester Prynne in “The Scarlet Letter,” may the guilt of its lies spread like a mighty force across the airwaves, and help to save our waning democracy before its death knell.

Rosalind Levine, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Could Fox News have contrived a more Orwellian characterization of its capitulation to Dominion’s lawsuit? To wit: “The settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

I missed this cable network’s reporting on the settlement of numerous claims of fraud filed against the former president’s infamous Trump University. No doubt it went something like this: “This settlement reflects Trump’s continued commitment to the highest educational standards.”

It figures that Fox’s and Trump’s abject professional standards are closely aligned — and provoke endless losing legal battles.

Gary Dolgin, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: The Fox News statement about the Dominion court case could have been used in Germany in 1944:

“The fuhrer said we will continue to uphold the highest humanitarian standards in dealing with the inmates in our camps.”

James Wilterdink, Chula Vista

..

To the editor: Since so many people seem to be living in an alternate universe where truth seems to have no weight, I was thinking maybe Fox could start an alternative sports station to boost its profits.

This station could be called “You Win.” No matter the actual results of a competition, on this station your team will always win.

That way everyone will be happy on game day, and not one single poor soul will have to deal with losing.

Linda Taylor, Irvine

..

To the editor: When your highest and only goal is to make as much money as possible, as I believe is the case with Rupert Murdoch’s family and the on-air personalities at the news network it controls, I imagine the only apology Fox News could give would be to apologize for getting caught.

That is hardly the apology that many who actually have morals would want.

David Berke, Encinitas