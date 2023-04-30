Letters to the Editor: What California doesn’t need: another special election

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), shown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 15, is facing calls to resign.

To the editor: I would like to point out to law professor Zachary Clopton and civil rights attorney Steve Art that every time we run a special election in California, it costs us millions of dollars. (“How to fill Dianne Feinstein’s seat if she resigns? The Constitution offers a clear answer,” Opinion, April 27)

Appointing somebody as Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s interim, if she resigns, until the next election occurs in 2024 is a much more sensible way to deal with the problem. I say this as a voter who is under constant pressure to donate to campaigns every year, all year long.

C.W. Tennican, Los Angeles

To the editor: Clopton and Art attempt to justify temporarily filling Feinstein’s seat by a special election rather than gubernatorial appointment if she resigns. Let “the people directly elect their U.S. senators,” they write.

I am one who no longer trusts “the people” to make decisions regarding who should represent the citizens of California. Nationwide, one-third of “the people” staunchly support former President Trump despite his record of lies and alleged felonies.

And can you imagine the ad campaigns that would take place between the candidates? The aspirant who has the slickest ad could be elected.

I think Gov. Gavin Newsom has done a credible job running this state, and I trust he will make the right decision for California regarding filling a vacant Senate seat.

Steven Schilling, Sierra Madre