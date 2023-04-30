Letters to the Editor: Israel has problems but deserves praise on its 75th anniversary

To the editor: On Israel’s 75th anniversary, The Times chose to publish Nicholas Goldberg’s negative column.

Israel’s positives far outweigh the negatives. It is a unique, vibrant democracy surrounded by hostile countries. Protests there are peaceful, and governments change repeatedly according to the vote.

There is no country in the world that has reached out so much to its enemies by giving up land won defending itself and making concessions. These attempts have been rebuffed with terrorist attacks. This reality has led to a hardened, nationalist, right-wing governing majority.

Advertisement

Israel is a tiny sliver of a country with a population less than Los Angeles County. We need to recognize the geographic and geopolitical realities and celebrate the fact that this tiny Jewish state with a diverse population has managed to survive and thrive against all odds.

Thomas Einstein, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: In his very fine opinion piece, Goldberg clearly and forcefully elucidates in historical context Israel’s central political problem: What promised to be a haven for persecuted Jews and a bastion of democracy in the Middle East has become an enemy of its own aspirations.

Its brutal and provocative occupation of the West Bank has become a brutal colonization. This stands in stark contrast to its founding principles for its own citizens.

How very sad and consequential that its government has not yet put in place solid steps that would end the strife by working toward a viable, independent state for Palestinians. The continuance of conflict makes the possibility of a good neighbor for Israel less and less likely.

Kathleen Trinity, Acton