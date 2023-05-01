Letters to the Editor: Will five more dead Texans change Gov. Greg Abbott’s mind on guns? Not likely

Law enforcement officers search for the suspect near the scene of a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, where five people were killed April 29.

To the editor: As law enforcement hunted for the suspect in Texas’ latest mass shooting, did this atrocity prompt Gov. Greg Abbott to consider enacting more effective gun-control laws?

Not likely. Who can forget Abbott’s demagogic sloganeering in last year’s gubernatorial campaign? An article published in The Times’ print edition on July 20, 2022, had a photo showing him smugly posing beside signage with a curt, alliterative message: “God, guns, Greg.”

It was as if the GOP’s preferred deity himself had blessed Abbott and his push for virtually unrestricted possession of ultra-lethal firearms.

So sad that Abbott and his fellow Republicans pander to vacuous masses rather than propose realistic solutions to the gun violence epidemic.

M. Edward Alston, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Abbott is being rightly criticized for identifying the victims of a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, as “illegal immigrants” in the same statement in which he offered condolences to their loved ones.

What is wrong with him? This is beyond the pale, a completely disrespectful and un-Christian act. Where is his heart?

Texans, it is time for a major change. This is outrageous and totally unacceptable.

Richard A. French, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Abbott’s response to the recent mass killing in Texas is not as egregious as the fact that he continues to be voted into office. The first step in achieving responsible gun control is to stop electing politicians who don’t view gun violence as a plague upon our nation.

It is no longer shame on them, but rather shame on us as Americans for not taking a stance through our votes.

Doris K. Reed, Palm Desert