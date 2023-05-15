Letters to the Editor: Food waste is a problem because we throw out too much, period

To the editor: I find myself constantly checking food labels and throwing out food that is supposedly no longer good. Fortunately, I have neighbors who always want the food I discard. They know something I don’t.

Although in the overall scheme of things it might seem unimportant compared to climate change and homelessness, confusing labeling is actually a problem that if corrected could help address the latter two problems. Much food waste in America is related to the arbitrary labels used in food packaging. Americans throw out enough good food to feed the nation’s hungry. Also because of confusing labeling, waste gets thrown out into landfills, emitting methane as it decomposes — and methane is a powerful greenhouse gas. If AB 660 passes in California, the problem will be tackled by simplifying labeling. And I would really appreciate the help.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: As the public becomes more distracted in our complex, “throw-away” world, food waste is only one of several issues that impact our environment. As important are prescription drugs, too many with a one-year expiration date that are still safe to use after. And the proliferation of disposable bags, cardboard containers and gas and commercial diesel guzzlers continues (EVs will never replace them). The increasing demand for beef, pork and other animal products makes sustainability elusive while expanding waistlines and promoting disease.

What is essential for a sustainable future and to lessen waste requires government-sponsored messages and mandates. The food label proposal (Assembly Bill 660) would be a good start. What about also curtailing the advertising of sugary drinks and processed foods that replaced the ill-fated cigarette ads?

Jerome P. Helman, Venice