Letters to the Editor: Tina Turner is a light to every abused person seeking justice

To the editor: Tina Turner’s story is magnificent. She conquered every adversity. She was abused horrifically. (“Tina Turner, resilient star who sang ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ dies,” May 24)

Celebrating her triumph in life and refusal to be broken is a key focus. It brings to mind the countless number of men, women and children who are abused and have no voice and have to struggle to be heard.

Let the heart and courage of Tina serve as a driving force for everyone who has been abused, so that they know they are not alone.

You do have a voice. You can get justice. Those that have abused you can be held accountable.

So many who have been abused give up and turn to drugs, homelessness, suicide or deafening isolation. Let Tina spark your resolve. Stand up for yourself. There is a world of support for you if you but reach out for it.

Sid Pelston, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Rest in peace, Tina, you lovely, wonderful lady, if that’s your preference.

But I’m fairly sure you will be doing more than just that up there — lots more, since you will be bringing all of your incredible spirit and zest for life with you into the afterlife.

I just hope your concerts aren’t completely sold out a hundred years in advance before I get there.

Nicholas LaTerza, Calabasas

To the editor: Thank you for placing the beautiful photograph and article about Tina Turner on the front page of your May 25 print edition and the article about ultra-conservative Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Twitter announcement of his bid for the presidency on Page A-4.

It’s good to keep our priorities straight.

Katherine Pettit, Camarillo