Letters to the Editor: Who cares what a poll says about Dianne Feinstein? She should stay on

To the editor: You have chosen to emphasize the negative in your article about a survey of voters on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). In fact, 58% of registered voters polled were in favor of or undecided about Feinstein continuing to serve. Only 42% called for resignation, among whom more than half were succession-minded Democrats.

Feinstein was duly reelected in 2018 for another six-year term and is a key Democratic vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee. In the last year Feinstein was widowed and has been ill. She is now back in Washington and has announced plans to retire from public service at the end of her term.

Contrast your story with the ABC News/Washington Post poll in early May on 80-year-old President Biden, who recently announced he’s running for a second term. That survey focused on Biden’s approval rating — down to 36% — with even most Democrats saying he should not run again.

Frances O’Neill Zimmerman, La Jolla

To the editor: Shame on you. Feinstein’s health is a serious matter as is the question of her ability to perform the functions of her office. But should a survey of people who have only hearsay or third-hand knowledge of these matters be the lead front-page article?

You are essentially supporting information colored by gossip and supposition as well as by some fact. A survey is of limited value and doesn’t deserve the weight you gave it.

How about balancing it with some of the kind of honor you heaped on Tina Turner, your other lead article on May 25? She earned it, but so has Feinstein.

And neither of those should be front-page leads, with the amount of important news happening that you put in less highlighted places.

Elizabeth Patterson, Pasadena

To the editor: Feinstein should remain in office as long as she can vote to approve Biden’s judicial choices and support her caucus’ votes when needed. Too much decision-making occurs in federal courtrooms today, and her vote is precious to protect our democracy.

Allowing voters to determine her successor from among three qualified and able members of Congress seeking to replace her is only fair.

Joel Goodman, Rancho Mirage