Letters to the Editor: Leslie Van Houten’s victims are still dead. Don’t parole her

Leslie Van Houten, who was convicted of two counts of murder, is seen at her parole hearing in Chino in 2013.

To the editor: After getting medical care, a college education and special treatment in prison, convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten may be paroled. (“It’s time to release Leslie Van Houten from prison,” editorial, June 1)

The backward reasoning for releasing her? So much time has passed since she helped murder Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969.

Translation: Who cares about her victims?

That’s a lovely sentiment, especially since the LaBianca family continues to feel the effects of Leno’s and Rosemary’s murders more than 50 years later. The hurt goes on generations later. When do they get a release date from the pain that Van Houten helped cause?

Bottom line: The passage of time doesn’t make anyone’s existence less important or relevant. Fifty-plus years don’t erase a thing.

Donna Di Giacomo, Philadelphia

..

To the editor: Van Houten has paid her debt to society. She is no longer a threat. She should be released and allowed to live what remains of her life a free woman.

Judy Reinsma, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: I will support Van Houten’s parole when her murdered victims can be brought back to life.

Warren Mullisen, Culver City

..

To the editor: I noticed that in its pleading for Van Houten’s release, your editorial made no mention of the details of her crime, nor did it express sympathy for her victims. Why is that?

Gregory Urbach, Reseda