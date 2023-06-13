Letters to the Editor: You don’t have to be anti-LGBTQ+ to quibble with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence interact with fans during Pride Night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on June 7.

To the editor: While the overall thrust of Anita Chabria’s argument in “How ‘Save the children’ became an excuse for anti-LGBTQ+ hate” is not to be denied, at least by me, there are parts of it that I have mixed feelings about.

I do feel the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence represent a slap in the face to Catholics who are sincere in their faith. I’m not Catholic, but any time a group uses costumes that deliberately satirize another group that is generally favorably looked on, I think it is wrong.

Which brings me to my second point. Chabria states the Catholic Church “is facing bankruptcies across California as the financial toll of sexual abuse lawsuits mounts.” What does that have to do with the nuns being satirized by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence or the offense it gives to ordinary Catholics?

John Snyder, Newbury Park

To the editor: We all want to protect our children. Those shouting “keep our children innocent” really mean “keep our children ignorant.”

Those with ignorant minds are much easier to control. Our politicians have learned that. Expanding children’s minds enables them to work with others and not fear diversity.

During prehistoric times, children were taught to fear those in the next cave and avoid them. Happily most of us have progressed beyond the cave.

Marcy Bregman, Agoura Hills

To the editor: The good works that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgences do and the statement by Sister Roma that the organization does not ridicule anyone cannot mask the fact that they do mock and disrespect Catholic nuns in the process.

The Sisters even state on their website that they use “irreverent” (defined as “showing a lack of respect for people or things that are generally taken seriously”) wit. They should drop their Sisters’ act and say with a straight face their intentions.

As Chabria mentions, the Catholic Church deservedly has it own sins to answer for. But they are not the result of what nuns have done. In addition, the Catholic Church is the largest private provider of HIV/AIDS care — and the nuns being disrespected provide much of that care.

Paul Burns, Granada Hills

To the editor: Ultraconservatives have tried every means to demonize the LGBTQ+ community.

They have enacted laws, staged demonstrations of outrage, told lies and banned books. In Temecula, the school board chose to reject a history textbook that mentioned Harvey Milk, a gay civil rights leader.

Inciting homophobia guarantees that bigotry will continue to blossom at the expense of reason and acceptance.

Barbara Hubbs, Long Beach