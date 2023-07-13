Letters to the Editor: Climate change seems insurmountable. Don’t be discouraged

A man wipes sweat from his face during a heat wave in Houston on June 27.

To the editor: It’s wonderful that the city of Los Angeles has a chief heat officer to “coordinate planning and response” to the extreme heat events that plague us. (“Cities have long made plans for extreme heat. Are they enough in a warming world?” July 9)

The problem of climate change seems insurmountable at times. But we shouldn’t — we can’t — be discouraged.

Many more of us must take action at the local, state and national levels. It is our job to compel our elected leaders and our titans of industry to take the necessary steps to address our climate emergency now.

Many climate organizations already exist and they need more people to help them. Find a local or national group and take a first step. Not only will you have an impact, but you will feel better too.

Meredith Rose, Pasadena

To the editor: I just don’t understand why the urgency of climate change is not being addressed. Our planet is slowly becoming uninhabitable for humans.

Instead of dealing with the fossil fuel problem, we are looking for ways to deal with excess heat, flooding, fires and on and on. Why?

We need to stop producing fossil fuels now. This is not something that can wait.

Wendy Legacki, Los Angeles