Letters to the Editor: We’re not paying enough attention to homeless youths

The Dunamis House in Boyle Heights provides residence for college students who are at risk of homelessness in Los Angeles.

To the editor: Homelessness is increasing in the United States due to rising rent prices and other issues. There is much focus on adults who are homeless and how they ended up without housing, but not enough on children and youth.

The Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act would create temporary shelters for youth who run away or are homeless — particularly victims of trafficking, abuse or exploitation — and provide other community services. This bill will direct the federal government to provide programs for these youth and give grants to nonprofit organizations.

Services and organizations like these are essential to society to provide better shelter for children and youth who need it.

Mary Fishwick, Montpelier, Va.