Letters to the Editor: Speaking out is the way to reverse Supreme Court’s damage to women’s rights

To the editor: Columnist Anita Chabria is deserving of a Pulitzer for this incredibly well-written and timely story.

I have no doubt that her story will stand out in the gathering tsunami that will eventually force a return of abortion decisions to where they belong — with the woman and her doctor.

Chabria’s ability to capture the story of these two magnificent people will become a shining light in the protest history that will eventually reverse the harm that the Supreme Court has imposed on a women’s right to decide.

The protagonists of the story — Michelle and Mustafa — should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for their courage, their humanity and their willingness to share their story with the world.

Stephen Downing, Long Beach

To the editor: Women are being denied basic medical care to satisfy the warped agenda of one political party. Make no mistake: If a Republican is elected to the White House and if they have a majority in Congress, there will be a national abortion ban. In the future, my daughter may actually have to leave the country to get adequate medical care.

Anencephaly, polycystic kidney disease, complete hydatidiform mole, preeclampsia are just a few diseases unique to pregnancy that have dire consequences for the mother and/or the fetus. If you cannot explain these disease states without the benefit of “Dr. Google,” then you have no business regulating women’s health care.

Lisa Shane, MD, Huntington Beach