Letters to the Editor: Humans should let California’s wolverine roam free

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed sightings of what is believed to be the same wolverine occurred in May in the Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains.

To the editor: That many environmental agencies and various persons are fascinated with and hoping to discover the whereabouts of the illusive wolverine spotted some time ago in the High Sierra is understandable, as we as a species are a curious breed that has led us to notable achievements and discoveries and many that have proved disastrous.

This creature inhabits remote areas wherein few people travel and, therefore, would remain a rare sight. That humans have driven this species to near-extinction with our past hunting, trapping and poisoning is regrettably not rare so it is understandable that it would wish to keep well away from its primary predator. Perhaps the creature has left our state and now roams in Washington or Idaho, but wherever it does, despite our scientific interest in its very being, this reader hopes it can remain elusive and out of our way.

Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles