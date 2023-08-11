Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court is taking away young people’s futures. Take note, Senate candidates

A GenZer from Imperial Valley refuses to let the Supreme Court take away his future

To the editor: As a first-generation, low-income Latino student at Georgetown University, I agree with Jean Guerrero’s July 7 column on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions on the futures of young people, especially those from diverse backgrounds.

The recent decision on affirmative action will make getting into college even more difficult for young people, especially those from my border town of Imperial, Calif.

I remain, however, undeterred. Next year, Californians will elect a new senator to replace the outgoing Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. One of the many roles of a United States senator is to confirm or reject a president’s nominees to the highest court in the land.

My generation will be closely watching the candidates to see how they plan to check this reckless court. Our futures depend on it.

Axel Abrica, Imperial, Calif.

