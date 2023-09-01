Letters to the Editor: Can progressive parents force teachers to out MAGA kids?

Chino Valley school board member Sonja Shaw, a vocal proponent of the district’s transgender student policy, speaks in Sacramento on Aug. 14.

To the editor: Can conservative culture warriors stoop any lower? (“California sues Chino school district, aiming to end policy notifying parents of student gender changes,” Aug. 28)

The Chino Valley Unified School District is among those that want public schools to police their students’ gender identities — as if youth transgender identity should provoke parental concern about their child’s mental health and well-being.

Myself, I am a progressive parent of two middle-school kids. Shouldn’t I be entitled to have their principal notify me if one of them is disposed to identify as a “make America great again” Republican?

After all, I view any such inclination as an existential threat to their mental health and well-being.

Roberta Helms, Santa Barbara

To the editor: There is a need for clarity about parental rights and responsibilities.

If a transgender child chooses to play on the “other” athletic team, the players’ parents can’t be told but they need to sign the consent form anyway?

Parents are parents and have an overarching responsibility to manage the development of their children under the law. Parents can’t be kept in the dark just because a few of them may behave badly.

If any do their children harm, there are existing mechanisms to provide relief and intervention.

Mike Post, Los Osos

To the editor: Once the law is parsed out, could there be common sense?

Do school districts have to be involved in informing parents about students identifying as transgender as long as the question does not involve bathroom, locker room or competitive team issues? The school can provide gender-neutral or office bathroom options for these students and should be willing to do so.

The political side of this question offers a glaring inconsistency: Often these folks on school boards who want to claim “parental rights” would support obstructing parents who want to help their kids transition with hormone therapies and treatments.

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley, Calif.