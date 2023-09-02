Letters to the Editor: Even beloved leaders like Mark Ridley-Thomas need to be deterred from corruption

Former L.A. City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas sits in the audience at Holman United Methodist Church in Los Angeles on March 5.

To the editor: Columnist Erika D. Smith writes persuasively and empathetically about the tears shed in the courtroom during the sentencing of former L.A. City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 42 months in prison. She laments the tremendous blow this delivers to the underserved communities so effectively served by Ridley-Thomas.

Smith wonders who will be deterred in the future by the imprisonment of a beloved champion of the people. I believe that any aspiring politician should understand the limits to which an elected official can go to fix a problem, no matter who might benefit.

Unaddressed by Smith is the important question of with whom former USC School of Social Work Dean Marilyn Flynn conspired, if not with Ridley-Thomas.

If he’s not guilty, she’s not guilty. Yet she entered a guilty plea and expressed remorse for acts she committed in concert with him.

Teresa DeCrescenzo, Studio City

..

To the editor: One reason so many of us are dismayed by Ridley-Thomas’ sentencing is the historical reality of a double standard in the justice system.

No doubt Ridley-Thomas contributed so much to our diverse communities — contributions that are now overshadowed by his conviction on seven felonies and the intent of U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer to make an example out of him.

There is no getting around that wealthy donors and rich corporate cats in the past have been able to get away with similar acts and that people like former President Trump are able to run around scot-free and run for office.

Jose Calderon, San Dimas

..

To the editor: It truly is a sad day when a trusted public servant like Ridley-Thomas abuses power and pushes his decision-making so close to the line of illegal conduct that even he wishes he could go back in time and do things differently.

Now it’s time for Ridley-Thomas to pay for his “mistakes,” as he calls them. The justice system calls them felonies, and a jury of his peers agreed.

Tears are called for, but in this case they should be tears of joy. For as U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer said, “No one is above the law.” Hopefully public trust will be restored.

Katie Rodgers, Valley Glen

..

To the editor: Smith writes that Ridley-Thomas’ sentencing was a sad day for all, not just the defendant now branded as a criminal.

She begins by implying that the judge’s comments were unduly harsh and follows with the outpouring of a community’s grief and observing that confidence in the legal system is eroding — clever, but notably distorted.

What is missing is that even good people do bad things, and if our system of justice is to withstand attacks from the “make America great again” faction, it must be consistent, predictable and not influenced by the defendant’s popularity.

Louis Lipofsky, Beverly Hills