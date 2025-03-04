Letters to the Editor: Readers offer feedback on last two pieces by departing columnist Doyle McManus

To the editor: I read with dismay that Monday’s column by Doyle McManus would be his last weekly piece for The Times. Without sounding like a character from “Misery,” I’ve been a huge fan of his for years. Know that he has informed, inspired and provoked much soul-searching in this and many other households.

Sharie Lieberg-Hartman, Manteca

To the editor: The article supposes that public disapproval and distress at the disruption caused by Elon Musk’s actions will eventually result in negative consequences for President Trump in the midterm elections (“Trump is cheering Elon Musk now, but if anything goes wrong it will be the president’s problem,” March 3).

The key to that assumption is that Trump cares about the public. In my opinion, all of his actions to shape each segment of the government to be as subservient as the Republican Senate and Congress will lead to an inevitable attempt to establish himself as president-king for life.

Phillip DeLao, Long Beach

To the editor: Doyle McManus — presumably a beneficiary of the 1st Amendment — of course defends a liberal European political community intent on rigid elimination of any speech opposing their views (“Column: Trump says he wants to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. But he’s acting like Putin’s wingman,” Feb. 24). He also apparently supports an enormously expensive war that has no discernible ending and cares less about thousands of Ukrainians and, in fact, Russians, dying on a daily basis. Finally, it is the very politicians that McManus has long endorsed who put the United States in the position we face.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

To the editor: While many Americans are shocked by President Trump’s assertion that Ukraine started the war with Russia, maybe the leader of the free world is on to something. Perhaps we should send inspectors to Ukraine. Not to look for yellow cake uranium — you can only do that once — but instead to search for a massive magnetic device that somehow pulled all those Russian tanks and artillery into Ukraine.

Joe Kevany, Mount Washington

To the editor: Like so many others, Doyle McManus omits the fact that NATO — like all alliances — is a two-way street. When the U.S. invaded Iraq in response to 9/11, troops from the United Kingdom and other NATO countries supported us. Never mind the fabricated pretense for the invasion; our allies stuck by us.

Douglas Hileman, Valley Glen

To the editor: McManus did not address that virtually all Republican senators have sat silently on the sidelines — totally subservient to Trump as he abandons principles that America has held dear for over 75 years. These senators should be demanding that their counterparts in the House impeach Trump for putting our nation’s security at risk, but don’t count on it. They are driven more by fear of Trump than concern over danger to our nation and to our allies.

David Michels, Encino

To the editor: No one should be surprised by Trump’s move to negotiate with one party and not getting anything in return. He has a history of doing that. In Israel, he moved the embassy, left the Palestinians out and got nothing. In Afghanistan, he left out the central government and again, nothing in return. Now Russia is in, Ukraine is out.

Tony Schaffer, Los Angeles

To the editor: The U.S. is far from “turning its back on Ukraine.” We are seeking a constructive end to the war, while continuing to support Ukraine militarily. This, despite all of our president’s heckling.

With all due respect, McManus appears old enough to remember our 1973 exit from South Vietnam. That was abandonment — utter, plain and simple. I served two years in that war.

Jeff Denker, Malibu

To the editor: We love you, Doyle, and we will miss you. We will miss you along with the traditional Sunday Opinion section. The Chandlers must be so proud to see The Times return to its roots as a Republican Party mouthpiece.

Charles Crawford, San Diego

